Brokerages Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to post sales of $196.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.40 million and the lowest is $185.00 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $206.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $820.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.30 million to $875.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $862.87 million, with estimates ranging from $776.70 million to $931.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

HPP stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 50,568 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

