Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $636.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post $636.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $646.70 million and the lowest is $626.70 million. IDEX posted sales of $594.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

Shares of IEX opened at $214.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.94. IDEX has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $217.03.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in IDEX by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

