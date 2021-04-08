Brokerages Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.04). LendingClub posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

NYSE LC traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $16.08. 2,390,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,359.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,981 shares of company stock worth $290,011. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

