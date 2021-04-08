Brokerages Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million.

A number of analysts have commented on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.66.

Shares of AGS remained flat at $$8.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 7,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,755. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $295.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 231,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 89,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

