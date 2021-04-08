Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report earnings per share of ($1.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the lowest is ($1.56). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($6.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RRGB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after buying an additional 244,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRGB traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $37.16. 13,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $578.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.