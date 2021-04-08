Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.55). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 232.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

NYSE RHP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,873. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

