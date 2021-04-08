Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Silgan posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

SLGN remained flat at $$42.05 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 271,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after buying an additional 340,398 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Silgan by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after buying an additional 257,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Silgan by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after acquiring an additional 216,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 143.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 138,539 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.