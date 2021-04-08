Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.15 Million

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post $18.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.51 million to $18.76 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $73.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.33 million to $76.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $72.89 million, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $74.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $326.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

