Brokerages Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of ($3.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $131.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,167. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

