Brokerages Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $980.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post sales of $980.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $925.52 million to $1.04 billion. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DoorDash.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

NYSE:DASH opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.10. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

