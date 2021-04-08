Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce sales of $253.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.10 million to $254.00 million. Interface reported sales of $288.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TILE shares. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Interface during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Interface during the third quarter worth about $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $741.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

