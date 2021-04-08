Brokerages Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDNA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 86,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.35 million, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $104,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.