Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post earnings per share of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.83. Microsoft reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,602,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,310,018. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $162.30 and a 1-year high of $254.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

