Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Million

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $1.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $920,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $790,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $34.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.33 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $420.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.