Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $1.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $920,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $790,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $34.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.33 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $420.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

