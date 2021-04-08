Brokerages Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report sales of $28.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the lowest is $28.30 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $26.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $110.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $110.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $125.97 million, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $127.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $640.31 million, a PE ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $37.41.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 305.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,087,000. 48.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.