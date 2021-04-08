Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,493. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 656.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

