Brokerages Expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will report sales of $376.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.90 million and the highest is $400.00 million. Vectrus reported sales of $351.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vectrus by 128.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VEC opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $621.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $60.32.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

