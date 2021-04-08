Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $34.96 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $651.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

