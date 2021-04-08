Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Fire Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

UFCS stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 580.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.56%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.