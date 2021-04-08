Brokers Offer Predictions for Denison Mines Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.70 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.40.

DML stock opened at C$1.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.87. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.46.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,583.50. Insiders sold 542,200 shares of company stock worth $743,829 in the last 90 days.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

