Brokers Set Expectations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TNXP opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $375.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

