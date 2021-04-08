Brokers Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

YRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

YRI opened at C$5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.73. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.68 and a twelve month high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$595,405.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,237,743. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

