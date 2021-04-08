Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.37 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.