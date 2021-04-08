Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $97.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.