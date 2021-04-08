BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.16

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.16 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 156.65 ($2.05). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 156.40 ($2.04), with a volume of 21,297,745 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BT.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group – CLASS A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160.33 ($2.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72. The company has a market capitalization of £15.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.16.

In other news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

