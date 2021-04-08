BTIG Research Boosts Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $158.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $115.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.56. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 45.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

