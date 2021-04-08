BTIG Research Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $57.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $49.04.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

