BTMX (BTMX) Price Hits $1.24

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. BTMX has a market cap of $929.21 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BTMX has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00056195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.60 or 0.00630437 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00030536 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

