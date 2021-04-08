Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,636.25 ($21.38).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BRBY stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,009 ($26.25). The company had a trading volume of 511,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,209. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,933.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,735.75. The firm has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 393.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total value of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.