Burger Swap (BURGER) 1-Day Volume Hits $348.69 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $5.94 or 0.00010286 BTC on popular exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $71.63 million and $348.69 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00083610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.11 or 0.00631815 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,426,478 coins and its circulating supply is 12,051,478 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars.

