BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells $67,340.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BWXT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.71. 462,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $68.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

