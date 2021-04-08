Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.12 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 81.1% higher against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $201.12 million and approximately $526,751.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.47 or 0.00462619 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 448.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 804.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

