Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.17

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $244.99 million and approximately $95.42 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.17 or 0.00389364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,668,508,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,223,569 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.