Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.16% of Cabot worth $29,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.