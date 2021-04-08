Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274,429 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.35% of Cadence Design Systems worth $134,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $276,217,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,164,000 after buying an additional 388,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after buying an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $142.56 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.46 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,846 shares of company stock worth $52,521,473 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

