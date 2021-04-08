CaixaPay Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00263365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.00782643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,116.22 or 1.00124946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.52 or 0.00702097 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

