Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $45.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CXBMF. BMO Capital Markets raised Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:CXBMF opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.