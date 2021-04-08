Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $45.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CXBMF. BMO Capital Markets raised Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

OTCMKTS:CXBMF opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

