Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 85.4% higher against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $36.64 million and $404,705.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,094.22 or 0.03590410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034280 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.