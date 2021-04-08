Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.81

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $6.18. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 103,921 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $553.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,555,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,550 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

