Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.48

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.48 and last traded at $112.73, with a volume of 4404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.07.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.96.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 52,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

