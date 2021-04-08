Campbell Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 92,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,478,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PEP traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

