Campbell Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.1% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 23,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.4% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 301,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 44,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,556,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $200.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

