Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

