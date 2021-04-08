Canaccord Genuity Boosts Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target to GBX 54

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of EQLS stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 38 ($0.50). 966,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,839. The company has a market capitalization of £67.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Equals Group has a twelve month low of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 58 ($0.76).

Get Equals Group alerts:

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.