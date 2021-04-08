Canaccord Genuity Boosts Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target to GBX 54

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of EQLS stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 38 ($0.50). 966,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,839. The company has a market capitalization of £67.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Equals Group has a twelve month low of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 58 ($0.76).
About Equals Group
