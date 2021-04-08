Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Commercial Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,705,666.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

CMC stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

