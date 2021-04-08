Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Ameresco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,726,000 after purchasing an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 213,368 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock worth $55,138,391. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.