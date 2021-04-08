Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given NA Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “na” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNR. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$142.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$147.73.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$146.61. 98,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,664. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$140.84. The company has a market cap of C$104.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.26. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$106.51 and a 12 month high of C$149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total transaction of C$647,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,020,572.01. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,423.65. Insiders sold 911,134 shares of company stock valued at $130,867,673 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

