Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Set at C$52.00 by CSFB

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$52.00 price target by equities researchers at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNQ. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.52.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$16.55 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The firm has a market cap of C$46.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,290,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,661,686.08. Insiders sold a total of 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,957 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

