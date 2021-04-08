Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 7,898 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.31. 102,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,513,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

