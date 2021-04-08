Canandaigua National Corp Buys 751 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 4,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

AMZN stock traded up $26.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,305.52. 69,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,911. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,112.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,173.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,011.15 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.